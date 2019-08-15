Suspect in Philadelphia police shooting standoff is in custody: police

(Reuters) - The suspect in the Philadelphia police shooting standoff was in custody early on Thursday, police spokesman Eric Gripp said on Twitter.

Few other details were immediately available as to how the man, identified by local media as Maurice Hill, 36, was taken into custody by police.

The standoff stretched from 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, local time, until just after midnight. Six officers were wounded by gunfire after trying to serve a felony narcotics warrant to someone in a house in north Philadelphia police said. All officers are expected to recover.