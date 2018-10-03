FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 3, 2018 / 8:02 PM / Updated 33 minutes ago

Philadelphia drive-by shooting leaves five wounded, one critically

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A gunman opened fire from a moving vehicle outside a Philadelphia shopping center on Wednesday, wounding five young men, one of them critically, police said.

All five victims of the shooting, which was reported just after 2:30 p.m. EDT in the city’s Germantown section, were transported to nearby Einstein Medical Center, Philadelphia police said in a statement.

A 20-year-old man who was shot in the head was listed in critical condition at the hospital, police said. The other four victims, all men ranging in age from 19 to 23, were in stable condition with gunshot wounds to extremities.

No suspects were immediately taken into custody and no weapons were recovered at the scene, police said, asking for tips from the public in helping solve the drive-by shooting.

Reporting by Dan Whitcomb in Los Angeles and Gabriella Borter in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

