Six Philadelphia cops shot, police beg shooter to surrender

(Reuters) - Six Philadelphia police officers were shot and wounded on Wednesday in a shootout during a drug raid on a house and negotiators were urging the shooter to surrender as gunfire continued to ring out.

Around three hours into the standoff, Philadelphia Police reported the six officers were taken to area hospitals with gunshot wounds, but none had life-threatening injuries.

Media reported two officers were barricaded inside the house.

“Officers are attempting to communicate with the shooter; imploring him to surrender and avoid further injuries,” tweeted Philadelphia Police spokesman Eric Gripp.

Police told local residents to remain inside their homes and stay out of the area after hundreds of rounds were exchanged.

Local television station Fox 29 reported some kind of movement by police around 7:30 p.m. with a “bang” sound.

Two other officers were also injured in a car accident while responding to the shooting.

There were reports the shooter was livestreaming the incident on Facebook.

President Donald Trump has been briefed on the shooting and was monitoring the situation.

“Suspect is still firing. STAY OUT OF THE AREA,” Gripp tweeted.

Fox 29 reported that two drug squad officers were holding individuals they had arrested while serving a warrant, with both officers barricaded inside the house with the suspects.

The shooter was firing into the ceiling of the structure and outside, Fox 29 reported, citing a senior police official.

Television images showed hundreds of police surrounding the house, many with guns drawn, as a SWAT team stood by.