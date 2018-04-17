FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 17, 2018 / 6:08 PM / Updated 5 minutes ago

Starbucks to close 8,000 U.S. stores for one afternoon for racial-bias training

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Starbucks Corp (SBUX.O) will close 8,000 company-owned U.S. cafes for the afternoon on May 29 to train nearly 175,000 on how to prevent racial discrimination in its stores.

FILE PHOTO: Women peer inside the closed Center City Starbucks, where two black men were arrested, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania U.S. April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela

The announcement from world’s biggest coffee company comes as it tries to cool tensions after the arrest of two black men at one of its Philadelphia cafes last week sparked accusations of racial profiling at the chain.

    Protesters have called for a boycott of the company.

    “While this is not limited to Starbucks, we’re committed to being a part of the solution,” said Starbucks Chief Executive Kevin Johnson, who has apologized for the “reprehensible” arrests of the two men and taken responsibility for the incident.

    Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
