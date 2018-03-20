Philippines set to issue license to Galaxy's $500 million casino resort

MANILA (Reuters) - Macau casino operator Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd is set to bag a license for its up to $500 million-integrated casino-resort project in central Philippines, Manila’s gaming regulator said on Tuesday.

Galaxy’s casino project in Boracay, the Philippines’ most famous holiday island, will push through despite the potential one-year closure of the tourist spot for clean-up, Andrea Domingo, chairman, Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp (Pagcor), said at a gaming conference.

Gaming regulator Pagcor on Wednesday will sign and issue a provisional license for Galaxy and its local partner Leisure and Resorts World Corp, Domingo said.

Leisure and Resorts World had acquired a 23-hectare slot in Boracay for the casino project.

The Philippines’ tourism, interior and environment ministers last week recommended the closure of Boracay, which President Rodrigo Duterte called a “cesspool”, for up to one year.

Boracay, famous for its white sand beaches and vibrant night life, welcomed more than two million domestic and foreign tourists last year.