FILE PHOTO: White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan delivers remarks during a press briefing inside the White House in Washington, U.S., February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan, in a call with Philippines national security adviser Hermogenes Esperon on Wednesday, discussed their shared concerns over Chinese activities at Whitsun Reef in the South China Sea, the White House said.