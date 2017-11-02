FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Filipino lawyers' group challenges Duterte's war on drugs
Sections
Featured
App developer access to iPhone X data spooks experts
Cyber Risk
App developer access to iPhone X data spooks experts
Powell for Federal Reserve chair could support bull market
Economy
Powell for Federal Reserve chair could support bull market
Wall Street regulator warns digital coin investors
Future of Money
Wall Street regulator warns digital coin investors
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 2, 2017 / 8:19 AM / in an hour

Filipino lawyers' group challenges Duterte's war on drugs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MANILA (Reuters) - Filipino lawyers on Thursday announced a broad alliance to challenge President Rodrigo Duterte’s 16-month war on drugs amid unprecedented scrutiny of the campaign in which more than 3,900 mostly urban, poor Filipinos have been killed.

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte gestures during Change of Command ceremonies of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City, metro Manila, Philippines October 26, 2017. REUTERS/Dondi Tawatao

Police say the deaths were in self-defense after armed suspects resisted arrest. Critics dispute that and say executions are taking place, with zero accountability.

Lawyers Against Extrajudicial Killings adds to a growing number of voices calling on the government to end the campaign.

“It is the duty of all lawyers to consistently, uncompromisingly uphold and defend human rights,” said Edre Olalia, head of the National Union of People’s Lawyers and one of the group’s organizers.

Duterte’s spokesman, Harry Roque, a congressman and human rights lawyer, denied rights violations on the part of the president but welcomed the new group.

“Unless we can come up with actual evidence that there are extra-legal killings, then we cannot overcome the presumption (of regularity in the discharge of official functions),” Roque said.

“He (Duterte) will not tolerate murders. He will only tolerate killings when it is in line with duty and when the engagement is legal,” Roque, who had prosecuted on behalf of murdered journalists, told reporters.

Reporting by Manuel Mogato; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.