Philippines' Duterte orders police to provide active support in drug war
December 5, 2017 / 9:01 AM / in 2 hours

Philippines' Duterte orders police to provide active support in drug war

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the police to actively support the drugs enforcement agency in his war on drugs, his spokesman said on Tuesday.

Philippines' President Rodrigo Duterte Rodrigo Duterte gestures during a news conference on the sidelines of the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Pasay, metro Manila, Philippines, November 14, 2017. REUTERS/Dondi Tawatao

The drugs enforcement agency, known as PDEA, will remain the lead agency in the war on drugs, but the spokesman, Harry Roque, said the police along with other agencies “shall resume to provide active support to PDEA,” citing a memorandum signed by Duterte.

Duterte suspended the police’s anti-narcotics operations in January, after questions were raised about police conduct.

Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr. and Neil Jerome Morales

