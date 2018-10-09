FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 9, 2018 / 4:48 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Philippines' Duterte health condition 'not serious': spokesman

1 Min Read

MANILA (Reuters) - The condition of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s health “is not serious” and it will remain a confidential matter, his spokesman said on Tuesday.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte arrives at an event with Filipino community in Hong Kong, China April 12, 2018. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

“The president will abide by the constitution, but because it is not serious, he will treat his medical condition as confidential,” Harry Roque told a news briefing.

Eduardo Ano, the acting interior minister, said on Tuesday that Duterte had told a cabinet meeting on Monday night that test results showed he does not have cancer.

Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; editing by Darren Schuettler

