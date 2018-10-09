FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 9, 2018 / 10:52 AM / Updated 10 minutes ago

Philippines' Duterte says he does not have cancer

1 Min Read

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday said he did not have cancer, following a biopsy last week at a private hospital that proved negative for the disease.

FILE PHOTO: President Rodrigo Duterte speaks after his arrival, from a visit in Israel and Jordan at Davao International airport in Davao City in southern Philippines, September 8, 2018. REUTERS/Lean Daval Jr.

“I’m still not cancerous,” Duterte told a televised briefing at the presidential palace. “So do not be afraid to go near me, I will not contaminate you.”

The public has been clamoring for information about Duterte’s health after the 73-year-old missed two official events last week.

Earlier on Tuesday, Duterte’s acting interior minister said the president had told a cabinet meeting on Monday night that he did not have cancer.

Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

