Philippines' Duterte says he does not have cancer

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday said he did not have cancer, following a biopsy last week at a private hospital that proved negative for the disease.

FILE PHOTO: President Rodrigo Duterte speaks after his arrival, from a visit in Israel and Jordan at Davao International airport in Davao City in southern Philippines, September 8, 2018. REUTERS/Lean Daval Jr.

“I’m still not cancerous,” Duterte told a televised briefing at the presidential palace. “So do not be afraid to go near me, I will not contaminate you.”

The public has been clamoring for information about Duterte’s health after the 73-year-old missed two official events last week.

Earlier on Tuesday, Duterte’s acting interior minister said the president had told a cabinet meeting on Monday night that he did not have cancer.