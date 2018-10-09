Philippines' Duterte says he is free of cancer: acting interior minister

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is clear of cancer after undergoing tests in a private hospital, the acting interior minister said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte attends a ceremony commemorating the six million Jews killed by the Nazis during the Holocaust, in the Hall of Remembrance at Yad Vashem World Holocaust Remembrance Center in Jerusalem September 3, 2018. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun/File Photo

“He disclosed to us that the result of the test was negative, the one where they took samples from his intestines,” Eduardo Ano told reporters.

Ano said Duterte made the disclosure during a cabinet meeting on Monday night.

Rumours of Duterte’s health woes re-emerged after the 73-year-old president missed two official events last week, including a meeting with the cabinet.