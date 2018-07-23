FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 23, 2018 / 9:52 AM / Updated an hour ago

Philippines' Duterte to pursue "relentless and chilling" war on drugs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte vowed during his annual State of the Nation address on Monday to pursue his war on drugs, saying it would be as “relentless and chilling” as before.

Philippine's President Rodrigo Duterte speaks during the 120th Philippine Independence day celebration at the Emilio Aguinaldo shrine in Kawit, Cavite Philippines June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Police have killed more than 4,500 suspected drugs dealers and users since Duterte came to power, with several thousand more murdered by unknown gunmen whom authorities have described as vigilantes or rival gang members.

Police have denied allegations by rights groups and critics of the campaign that some of the killings were summary executions, saying they had to use force when armed suspects had violently resisted arrest.

Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Nick Macfie

