Philippine central bank keeps policy rate unchanged, as expected

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank maintained its benchmark interest rate PHCBIR=ECI at 3.0 percent on Thursday, as expected.

Thirteen of 15 economists polled by Reuters had forecast no change in monetary settings at the central bank’s last policy meeting for this year, while two predicted a 25 basis point hike.

Policy settings have remained steady since the central bank raised rates by 25 basis points in September 2014, as inflation has been within its comfort zone despite robust economic growth.

The central bank also left unchanged the interest rates on its overnight lending and deposit facilities and the reserve requirement ratios for banks.