MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines on Thursday revised its foreign exchange assumptions for its medium-term macroeconomic targets.

The forex assumption is now 51-53 pesos to the dollar for 2019, and 51-55 from 2020 to 2022, from 52-55, said Janet Abuel, officer-in-charge at the Department of Budget and Management.

The government also lowered its inflation assumption for this year to 2.7%-3.5% from 3%-4% previously, Abuel said.