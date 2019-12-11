Trade tensions cloud Philippines' medium-term growth outlook

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s government has given up on its goal to expand the economy by as much as 8.0% in the medium-term due to rising uncertainties, including the U.S.-Sino trade tensions.

FILE PHOTO: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte attends a plenary session at a regional summit in Bangkok, Thailand, November 2, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

The government said on Wednesday it cut its growth goals for 2021 and 2022 to 6.5%-7.5% from previous forecast of 7.0%-8.0%, but kept the 2020 target at 6.5%-7.5%.

“We are going to be affected adversely by the trade war which will affect global growth,” Economic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia told Reuters. “It is not only the Philippines that is down scaling the targets.”

The government also trimmed this year’s growth target to 6.0%-6.5% from 6.0%-7.0%, to reflect weak economic activity in the first-half due to the delay in the budget approval, which slowed government spending.

A joint congressional committee on Wednesday approved the government’s 4.1 trillion pesos ($80.5 billion) budget for 2020, to avoid a repeat of this year’s delays and pave the way for higher infrastructure spending to boost growth.

Gross domestic product in July-September grew 6.2% from last year, exceeding the prior quarter’s 5.5% growth, increasing the country’s chances of meeting at least the bottom-end of this year’s revised growth goal.

An inter-agency committee in charge of setting the government’s medium-term macroeconomic and fiscal targets said it also revised foreign exchange assumptions.

The forex assumption is now 51-52 to the dollar for 2019, and 51-54 from 2020 to 2022, it said in a statement.

Export growth projections for this year and 2020 were cut to 1.0% and 4.0%, respectively, from the previous 2.0% and 6.0% due to the prolonged trade dispute. The government kept the export growth projection for 2021 and 2022 at 6.0%.

At the start of Duterte’ term in June 2016, his government set a medium-term growth target of as much as 8% as it laid out an ambitious $180 billion infrastructure overhaul called the “Build, Build, Build”.

Even that plan was modified after authorities admitted that several big ticket infrastructure projects, like long bridges, included in that program, were not feasible.