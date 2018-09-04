Israel's Ratio Oil expected to sign Philippines exploration deal

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Israel’s Ratio Oil Exploration is expected to sign a long-awaited deal on Tuesday to search for oil and gas in the Philippines, a spokesman for Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte said.

Ratio was not available for immediate comment.

The company in 2015 was one of a number of foreign firms to be awarded an exploration deal. Ratio won the so-called East Palawan block, a 416,000-hectare oil and gas prospect off of Palawan, a southeastern province near the South China Sea.

But the award was delayed due to legal issues involving a previous exploration contract covering that block.

Duterte is visiting Israel this week. During his visit, Israel and the Philippines signed an agreement promoting foreign investments between the two countries.