Kuwait orders Philippines ambassador to leave: KUNA

KUWAIT (Reuters) - Kuwait has ordered the Philippines’ ambassador to leave the Gulf Arab state within a week and recalled its envoy in Manila for consultations, state news agency KUNA reported on Wednesday.
The decision came after the Philippines apologized on Tuesday for recent attempts by embassy staff to “rescue” Filipino domestic workers from their employers’ homes amid reports of abuse, which Kuwait viewed as a violation of its sovereignty.
