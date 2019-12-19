World News
December 19, 2019 / 3:54 AM / Updated an hour ago

Philippine court finds massacre masterminds guilty of 57 murders

Some of the accused in the 2009 Maguindanao Massacre are escorted to attend the promulgation of the case, inside a prison facility in Taguig City, Philippines, in this December 19, 2019 handout picture. Supreme Court of the Philippines - Public Information Office (SC-PIO) / Handout via REUTERS

MANILA (Reuters) - A Philippine court found top members of a political clan guilty on multiple counts of murder on Thursday over a mass killing a decade ago that included 32 journalists, in a case known as the “Maguindanao Massacre”.

The judge in a Manila court found top members of the Ampatuan family accused of masterminding an attack on a rival election candidate’s convoy guilty of killing 57 people in 2009 in the southern province of Maguindanao. The brazen attack was the country’s single worst case of election violence.

