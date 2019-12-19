Philippine court finds massacre masterminds guilty of 57 murders

Some of the accused in the 2009 Maguindanao Massacre are escorted to attend the promulgation of the case, inside a prison facility in Taguig City, Philippines, in this December 19, 2019 handout picture. Supreme Court of the Philippines - Public Information Office (SC-PIO) / Handout via REUTERS

MANILA (Reuters) - A Philippine court found top members of a political clan guilty on multiple counts of murder on Thursday over a mass killing a decade ago that included 32 journalists, in a case known as the “Maguindanao Massacre”.

The judge in a Manila court found top members of the Ampatuan family accused of masterminding an attack on a rival election candidate’s convoy guilty of killing 57 people in 2009 in the southern province of Maguindanao. The brazen attack was the country’s single worst case of election violence.