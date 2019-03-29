Philippines news site chief arrested again over foreign ownership rules

FILE PHOTO: Maria Ressa, an executive of online news platform Rappler, speaks to the media after posting bail for tax evasion charges at Regional Trial Court Branch 265 in Pasig City, Metro Manila, in Philippines, December 3, 2018. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez/File Photo

MANILA (Reuters) - The head of a Philippine news website known for critical reports about President Rodrigo Duterte was re-arrested at Manila airport on Friday, this time on charges she had violated foreign ownership rules.

“I am being treated like a criminal when my only crime is to be an independent journalist,” Maria Ressa, the award-winning head of news platform Rappler, told ABS-CBN news channel as she was led away by police.

Ressa was served an arrest warrant live on television over a libel case last month and spent a night in detention before she was released on bail. Legal actions against Rappler have drawn global concern about a free and open press in the Southeast Asian nation.