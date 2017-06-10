FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Philippines says 'strong indications' Maute militant brothers dead
June 10, 2017 / 6:38 AM / 2 months ago

Philippines says 'strong indications' Maute militant brothers dead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MARAWI CITY (Reuters) - The Philippines military said on Saturday it was validating reports that two brothers leading the Maute Islamist militant group were killed in the battle for control of the southern city of Marawi.

We are still awaiting confirmation," military spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Jo-Ar Herrera told a news conference in Marawi City. "We are still validating those reports but there are strong indications."

Reporting by Simon Lewis; Writing by John Chalmers; Editing By Shri Navaratnam

