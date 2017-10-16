FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pro-Islamic State leaders killed by Philippine troops: defense minister
October 16, 2017 / 4:00 AM / 5 days ago

Pro-Islamic State leaders killed by Philippine troops: defense minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA (Reuters) - Two leaders of a militant alliance loyal to the Islamic State group were killed on Monday in clashes with the armed forces of the Philippines in southern Marawi City, the defense minister said on Monday.

“They were killed,” Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana told reporters, referring to Omarkhayam Maute and Isnilon Hapilon. Another rebel commander, Malaysian Mahmud Ahmad, was still at large, he said.

Hapilon is the anointed “emir” of Islamic State in Southeast Asia, and Omarkhayam Maute is one of two brothers at the helm of the militant group that has been fighting the military since a siege of Marawi City began on May 23.

Reporting by Martin Petty and Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Paul Tait

