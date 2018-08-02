FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 2, 2018 / 4:18 AM / in 2 hours

Philippine agency to decide whether to close four mines that failed review

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines’ environment ministry will decide whether to permanently shut four mines that failed a review for compliance with state regulations or offer them reprieve, a government official said.

Issuing its final decision, a government panel on Thursday confirmed 23 of 27 mines passed a review for compliance with state rules, reducing uncertainty about potential supply disruptions at the world’s No. 2 nickel ore supplier.

“The DENR (Department of Environment and Natural Resources) will meet to decide whether to pursue the closure or give a second chance” to the four mines that failed the review, Wilfredo Moncano, head of the Mines and Geosciences Bureau, told Reuters.

Reporting by Enrico dela Cruz; writing by Manolo Serapio Jr.; editing by Richard Pullin

