No Tsunami risk after 7.0 magnitude quake at sea near Philippines: PTWC

(Reuters) - A tsunami was not expected after an earthquake measured at magnitude 7.0 was detected at sea near the Philippines on Thursday, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.

The quake occurred at a depth of 98.5 km, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) pegged the quake at a magnitude of 7.1 with a depth of about 114 km, after having initially reported magnitudes of 7.2 and 6.8.