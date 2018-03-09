FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 9, 2018 / 8:40 AM / a day ago

U.N.'s Zeid says Philippines' Duterte needs psychiatric evaluation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte’s slurs against U.N. human rights activists suggest he needs to see a psychiatrist, U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein told a news conference on Friday.

“These attacks cannot go unanswered, the U.N. Human Rights Council must take a position,” Zeid said, after Duterte’s government sought to get a U.N. investigator, a former Philippine lawmaker and four former Catholic priests declared as “terrorists”.

“He needs to submit himself to some sort of psychiatric examination. This kind of comment is unacceptable, unacceptable,” Zeid said.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay and Tom Miles

