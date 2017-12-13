Philippine lawmakers approve one-yr extension of martial law in south

MANILA (Reuters) - A joint session of the Philippine Congress on Wednesday approved a one-year extension of martial law on the southern island of Mindanao, backing a move by President Rodrigo Duterte to tackle Muslim extremists.

Security officials had earlier told Congress militants loyal to Islamic State were regrouping and recruiting young fighters to launch attacks in the region of 22 million people, home to the country’s Muslim minority.

Opponents had said one year was excessive and the measure did not satisfy a constitutional requirement for a rebellion to be taking place.