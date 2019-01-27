Pope condemns bombing of Philippines cathedral as 'terrorist attack'

PANAMA CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis on Sunday condemned the bombing of a cathedral in the Philippines that killed at least 20 people as a “terrorist attack” and prayed that God would convert the hearts of those who carried it out.
He expressed his “firm condemnation of this act of violence that causes more mourning in the Christian community. I pray for the dead and the injured. May the Lord, prince of peace, convert the hearts of the violent ones.”
