FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
June 25, 2018 / 1:23 PM / Updated 21 minutes ago

Philippine soldiers accidentally kill six police in jungle clash

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine soldiers mistakenly killed six police officers and wounded nine on Monday during an operation against Maoist guerrillas in thick jungle, an army general said.

A platoon of soldiers was operating in a remote village on Samar island when they mistook a group of police officers as communist New People’s Army (NPA) guerrillas, and opened fire, said Major-General Raul Farnacio.

Farnacio said it was an “unfortunate incident”.

“When you are in a highly vegetated area, it’s hard to distinguish who you are up against,” he said, adding there were no casualties among the soldiers.

“The other side also returned fire. We are still conducting an investigation to determine how these two groups came close to each other.”

National police chief Oscar Albayalde said police teams would go to the area to investigate.

The NPA has been fighting the government for nearly 50 years.

More than 40,000 have been killed in the insurgency and economic growth in resource-rich areas has been stunted.

Reporting by Manuel Mogato; Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.