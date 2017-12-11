FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China Telecom earmarked as Philippines' 3rd telecoms player: Manila officials
Sections
Featured
Philippines defied experts' advice on dengue
Exclusive
Health
Philippines defied experts' advice on dengue
With foes absent, Venezuela local vote to boost socialists
Venezuela
With foes absent, Venezuela local vote to boost socialists
California wildfire rages toward scenic coastal communities
California Wildfires
California wildfire rages toward scenic coastal communities
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
December 10, 2017 / 2:20 PM / Updated 35 minutes ago

China Telecom earmarked as Philippines' 3rd telecoms player: Manila officials

Neil Jerome Morales

3 Min Read

MANILA (Reuters) - State-run China Telecom Corp could become the Philippines’ third telecoms player, officials of the Southeast Asian nation said on Sunday, as the government looks to stir up competition in an effort to boost notoriously poor services.

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte last month offered China the “privilege” of challenging a longstanding duopoly that has frustrated consumers because of slow and intermittent internet and mobile phone services.

“The Chinese government selected China Telecom to invest in the Philippines upon invitation by President Duterte during the bilateral meeting last Nov. 16,” Eliseo Rio, secretary of the Department of Information and Communications Technology, told Reuters.

Chinese companies cannot operate alone in the Philippines and would need to partner with a local company.

The government is now looking at who will partner with China Telecom on a 60-40 basis, Rio said.

China Telecom, one of China’s top three state-backed telecommunications firms, said on Monday that no deal has been reached yet.

“China Telecom is currently having a preliminary study on the investment opportunity in Philippines and no concrete plan has been determined yet,” a China Telecom spokesman told Reuters.

The Philippine constitution’s 40 percent cap on foreign ownership of domestic telecoms companies has kept interest from multinationals at bay in the market of more than 100 million people. Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said the state-owned Chinese company should partner with a reputable Philippines company with an existing telecoms franchise.

“The government is fast-tracking this because consumers are getting annoyed with dropped calls and slow internet connections,” Andanar said in a radio interview on Sunday.

Also seeking to be a major player is Philippine Telegraph & Telephone Corp, which had said it was talking with China Telecom and Datang Telecom about strategic partnerships to challenge the nation’s dominant duo of PLDT Inc and Globe Telecom Inc.

Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Additional reporting by Cate Cadell in BEIJING; Editing by David Goodman and Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.