Philippines says may benefit from any pivot to Asia by Biden administration

FILE PHOTO: Philippine Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana listens to questions during a news conference inside the military headquarters of Camp Aquinaldo in Quezon city, metro Manila, Philippines March 14, 2017. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco/File Photo

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines may benefit if there is a renewed emphasis on Asia by the new administration of U.S. President Joe Biden, which could help act as a counterbalance to China in the region, the country’s defence minister said on Friday.

The longstanding geopolitical rivalry between Washington and Beijing will continue to test the Southeast Asian nation’s adeptness in balancing relations, Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana told a forum.