Philips expects patient data sharing to boost digital care sales

FILE PHOTO: CEO Frans van Houten from the Dutch health technology company Philips presents the company's financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2018, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, January 29, 2019. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch health technology company Philips expects sales of its digital care business to grow this year as patients become more willing to let doctors share their medical data, Chief Executive Frans van Houten said.

“We expect to see a positive trend in connected care this year, with sales growth picking up,” Van Houten told Reuters in an interview.

Sales at the digital care business fell 1% in the first quarter. Philips expects sales growth for the company as whole of 4 to 6% in 2019.