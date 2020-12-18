Breakingviews - Philips’ cardiac deal carries heart-stopping price

Philips Healthcare Academy is seen in Best, Netherlands August 30, 2018. Picture taken August 30, 2018.

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Koninklijke Philips Chief Executive Frans van Houten wants to get out of the hospital. A key plank of his growth strategy for the $50 billion Dutch medical-technology group is selling equipment that allows doctors to care for their patients remotely, a field known as telehealth, which got a bump during the Covid-19 pandemic. The $2.8 billion acquisition of heart-monitor specialist BioTelemetry serves that purpose - but comes at a heart-stopping price.

At first blush the deal, unveiled by van Houten on Friday, seems reasonable. The equity portion of the all-cash offer is $72 a share, or just 17% above the target’s closing price on Thursday. Deal premiums in racy sectors like health technology are often double that. Meanwhile the implied enterprise value of 5.5 times 2021 sales, using median Refinitiv estimates, is a huge discount to the 19 times multiple of closest peer iRhythm Technologies.

And Philips is betting on telehealth at the right moment. As with online retail and working from home, the coronavirus has accelerated the trend of virtual health checks and remote monitoring. Each month, about 30,000 doctors refer patients to BioTelemetry’s wearable heart monitors, which in the United States can usually be reimbursed through medical insurance. Van Houten will hope to boost revenue by selling his similar products to BioTelemetry’s customers, and vice versa. He reckons BioTelemetry’s top line will grow at a double-digit clip.

Even then, however, it’s hard to see how he can make a decent return on the investment. Generously assume that the target’s sales grow at 12% a year up to 2025, and that the operating margin rises to 25% that year, compared with the 17% analysts are pencilling in for 2020. After deducting tax at the standard U.S. corporate rate, Philips would get just $155 million back from its investment in BioTelemetry - a meh 6% return on invested capital after five years.

For Van Houten to juice that return up to the probable 8% cost of capital for BioTelemetry, he’d have to find about $90 million of additional operating profit - mostly through revenue synergies, since he hasn’t quantified any cost cuts. That will be tough: at a 25% margin, it’s equivalent to about 80% of the revenue the U.S. firm will pull in this year. In other words, it’s a strategically sound deal that’s nonetheless likely to destroy shareholder value.