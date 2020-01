FILE PHOTO: Frans Van Houten, CEO Royal Philips, speaks at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2019 (GES 2019) in The Hague, Netherlands June 4, 2019. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - All options for Philips’ (PHG.AS) domestic appliances business remain open as the company will take 12 to 18 months to decide on what is best for the division, CEO Frans van Houten said on Tuesday.

“All options are open, we have not made a decision on the best path forward yet,” Van Houten told reporters.