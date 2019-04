FILE PHOTO: CEO Frans van Houten from the Dutch health technology company Philips presents the company's financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2018, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, January 29, 2019. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch healthcare technology company Philips on Monday said it expects sales growth in Europe and the United States to pick up rapidly, after a disappointing start to the year.

“We expect much stronger growth in mature markets in the second and third quarter”, Chief Executive Frans van Houten told reporters. “Mature markets will pick up and contribute to our overall growth targets.”