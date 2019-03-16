Firefighters tackle blaze at Phillips 66 refinery, no injuries

(Reuters) - Firefighters in Carson, California are tackling a blaze at a Phillips 66 refinery, the company said late on Friday.

The fire is still active and there have been no injuries, Phillips 66 said in a statement.

The cause of the fire, which started at about 7:30 p.m. local time, is under investigation, it added.

The fire occurred at the Carson facility, which is part of the Phillips 66 Los Angeles Refinery. The refinery processes mainly heavy, high-sulfur crude oil, according to the company’s website.

Separately, the Los Angeles County Fire Department told Reuters that there are no known casualties and no evacuations.