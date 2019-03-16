Phillips 66 contains fire at its Los Angeles refinery

(Reuters) - Phillips 66 said on Friday it had contained a fire at its Los Angeles refinery and there have been no injuries.

The cause of the fire, which started at about 7:30 p.m. local time, is under investigation, Phillips 66 said in a statement.

The fire occurred at the Carson facility, which is part of the Phillips 66 Los Angeles Refinery. The refinery processes mainly heavy, high-sulfur crude oil, according to the company’s website.

A plume of thick black smoke was visible when the facility was ablaze, however the company said that the community air monitoring readings have shown no offsite impact.

Separately, the Los Angeles County Fire Department told Reuters that there are no known casualties and no evacuations.