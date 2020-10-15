Phillips 66 restarts Lake Charles, Louisiana, refinery after hurricanes

(Reuters) - Phillips 66 PSX.N restarted on Thursday its 260,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Lake Charles, Louisiana, refinery following repairs of damage caused by Hurricane Laura, the company said.

The refinery was shut on Aug. 25 ahead of Laura’s approach and sustained damage to cooling towers as well as being affected damage to the electrical power infrastructure in southwest Louisiana.

Phillips 66 stopped a restart of the refinery early last week because of Hurricane Delta, which made landfall 30 miles (48 km) south of Lake Charles.

The refinery is operating with temporary cooling towers until the towers damaged by Laura, which was a Category 4 storm packing winds of at least 130 miles per hour (209 kmh), are replaced, according to a notice filed with the Louisiana Department on Environmental Quality.

Phillips 66 said on Monday it planned to restart the refinery, which is part of a complex including a chemical plant, by the end of this week.

Citgo Petroleum Corp [PDVSAC.UL] plans to restart its 418,000 bpd Lake Charles refinery by the end of the month. Citgo is making repairs to refinery because damage from Laura