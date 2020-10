FILE PHOTO: Traffic moves bumper to bumper on I-10 west past Phillips 66 company as residents evacuate ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Delta in Westlake, Louisiana, U.S., October 8, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

(Reuters) - Phillips 66 PSX.N said on Monday initial assessments indicated minimal damage at its Lake Charles Manufacturing Complex, Gulf Coast Lubricants Plant and Lake Charles area terminals and pipelines following Hurricane Delta.

Phillips 66 said it anticipates operational restarts of all assets to begin by end of week.