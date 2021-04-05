Phillips 66 warns of large first-quarter loss on winter storm hit

FILE PHOTO: U.S. oil company Phillips 66 headquarters in Houston, Texas, U.S., September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Gary McWilliams

(Reuters) -U.S. refiner Phillips 66 on Monday forecast a larger-than-expected loss for the first quarter as severe winter storms battered its operations in the Central and Gulf Coast regions.

The company pegged its adjusted net loss to between $550 million and $700 million. A deep freeze across the United States took a toll on the energy industry in the largest U.S. crude-producing state, halting Texas oil wells and refineries and forcing restrictions from natural gas and crude pipeline operators.

The company said the storms resulted in lower utilization of assets, as well as higher utility, maintenance and repair costs, primarily in the midstream, chemicals and refining segments. The refiner also added that its refining and marketing and specialties segments continue to be impacted by lower global demand for refined petroleum products due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Houston, Texas-based company had reported a $2.5 billion first-quarter net loss in the year-ago quarter, after taking $3 billion in writedowns in its refining and transportation businesses as demand for jet fuel and gasoline evaporated. The company also expects to recognize an impairment in the first quarter, reflecting Phillips 66 Partners’ decision to exit the Liberty Pipeline project.