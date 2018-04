HOUSTON (Reuters) - Independent U.S. refiner Phillips 66 (PSX.N) expects its nine refineries to run in the mid-90-percent range of their combined crude oil processing capacity of 1.6 million barrel per day (bpd) in the second quarter of 2018, company Chief Financial Officer Kevin Mitchell said on Friday.

Phllips 66 expects to spend between $90 million and $120 million on refinery maintenance in the second quarter, Mitchell said.