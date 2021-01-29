Phillips 66 Partners revenues dip as pipeline volumes weaken

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Phillips 66 Partners LP saw lower oil and gas pipeline volumes in last half of 2020, leading to a decline in revenue for the Houston-based company, company officials told investors on Friday.

The amount of crude oil, refined products and natural gas transported by Phillips 66 Partner’s fell about 3% to a total of 1.72 million barrels a day for the three months ending on Dec. 30, 2020 compared to the previous three months, officials said on a call. Revenues dipped to $390 million in the fourth quarter last year from $394 million the previous quarter.

Phillips 66 earnings were nearly halved largely by the decreasing valuing of two crude oil logistics joint ventures, including a rail terminal in North Dakota and a pipeline in the mid-continent, caused by lower oil production, Phillips 66 Partners Chief Financial Officer Kevin Mitchell said.

“When we look at the future projections around production and revenues, they didn’t pass the threshold to maintain the previous book value investment,” Mitchell said.

The company, which is an investor in the Dakota Access crude oil pipeline (DAPL) out of North Dakota, also said it was in talks with DAPL majority owner, Energy Transfer LP to try to determine legal options around keeping the line running if it faced another order to shut down.

A federal district court next months is expected to decide on whether to issue an injunction to shut the 557,000-barrel-per-day DAPL. An appeals court this week ruled DAPL would need a lengthy environmental review and that its permit to run on federal land is invalid.