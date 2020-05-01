Refiner Phillips 66 posts quarterly loss as coronavirus hits fuel demand

FILE PHOTO: The Phillips 66 gas station in Superior, Colorado, U.S., July 27, 2017. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

(Reuters) - U.S. refiner Phillips 66 (PSX.N) reported a quarterly loss on Friday compared with a year-ago profit, hit by a crash in demand for its refined products amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The company also recorded a $1.2 bln impairment charge in the quarter in its DCP Midstream business that transports crude oil, natural gas and refined petroleum products in the U.S.

Crude oil prices collapsed in April as billions of people worldwide remained under confinement due to the COVID-19 pandemic which has destroyed demand for gasoline and other fuels, creating a supply glut.

Phillips 66 posted a net loss of $2.50 billion in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a profit of $204 million a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.02 per share.