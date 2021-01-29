Refiner Phillips 66 posts wider adjusted Q4 loss on demand slump

FILE PHOTO: The Phillips 66 Lake Charles Refinery is pictured in West Lake, Louisiana, U.S., June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

(Reuters) - U.S. refiner Phillips 66 on Friday reported a wider adjusted loss compared to the previous quarter, as rising crude prices and pandemic-hit fuel demand pressured its refining and marketing businesses.

While crude prices rallied more than 20% in the last quarter, driven by optimism over the development of COVID-19 vaccines, refiners struggled with uneven demand for fuel and related products due to a resurgence of COVID-19 cases and renewed travel restrictions.

Like rival Valero has noted, Phillips 66 on Friday said it was optimistic about the impact of the COVID-19 vaccines on the economic recovery.

The company reported adjusted net loss of $507 million, or $1.16 per share, in the fourth quarter, compared with a loss of $1 million, or 1 cent per share, in the third quarter.