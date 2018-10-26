FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Commodities
October 26, 2018 / 11:28 AM / Updated an hour ago

U.S refiner Phillips 66's profit beats on higher refining margins

2 Min Read

The Phillips 66 gas station in Superior, Colorado, U.S., July 27, 2017. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

(Reuters) - Independent oil refiner Phillips 66 (PSX.N) beat analysts’ estimates for third-quarter profit on Friday, as cheaper domestic crude prices boosted its refining margins.

Margins for most independent U.S. refiners, which process heavy crude from countries such as Venezuela and Canada into diesel, gasoline and other products, have been boosted as U.S. crude’s discount to Brent widened to more than $10 a barrel.

The spread has widened on transportation constraints, that led to steeper discounts for Canada’s oil than U.S. crude, which analysts say benefits refiners in the midwest that process a higher volume of Canadian crude than those on the Gulf Coast.

Houston-based Phillips 66 primarily operates in the midwest and southwest region of the United States.

The company said earnings from its refining business, its biggest, rose 70.2 percent to $936 million.

Consolidated earnings rose to $1.49 billion from $823 million.

The company’s adjusted earnings rose to $1.46 billion, or $3.10 per share, in the third quarter, from $858 million, or $1.66 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.48 per share on an adjusted basis, according to Refinitiv data.

Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.