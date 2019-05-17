Italy will not allow break-up of Piaggio Aerospace: deputy PM

FILE PHOTO: 5 Star leader and Italian Deputy Prime Minister Luigi di Maio in Rome, Italy, May 2, 2019. REUTERS/Yara Nardi/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s government will not allow a break-up of troubled aircraft maker Piaggio Aerospace, Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Friday.

The head of Italian defence group Leonardo said on Thursday the group had expressed an interest for Piaggio Aerospace’s engine and aircraft maintenance business.

Last month Piaggio Aerospace’s extraordinary commissioner said the company was ready to evaluate market interest in buying the whole of the business or one of its two units.

The group’s aircraft and engine units each comprise maintenance and production activities.

Di Maio said he was not giving a thumb’s down to Leonardo’s proposal.

“What I don’t want is a break-up of this company,” Di Maio said.