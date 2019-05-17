Piaggio Aerospace has received 39 expressions of interest from potential buyers: source

MILAN (Reuters) - Troubled Italian aircraft maker Piaggio Aerospace has received 39 non-binding expressions of interest from potential buyers, a source close to the matter told Reuters on Friday.

The source said 26 out of the 39 potential offers were for the entire company.

Piaggio Aerospace was placed under special administration last year and needs to find a buyer for the whole business or one of its two units - engines and aircrafts.

Italian defence group Leonardo said on Thursday it had expressed an interest for Piaggio Aerospace’s engine and aircraft maintenance business.