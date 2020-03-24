Italy's Piaggio Aerospace postpones deadline for bids for the company

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s Piaggio Aerospace said on Tuesday it postponed to May 4 the deadline to submit expressions of interest for the company, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The private jet maker, which sought protection from creditors in late 2018, launched a call for international bidders at the end of February and expressions of interest were due by April 3.

Italy has registered more deaths than any other country in the world, with the toll from the infectious disease rising to 6,077 on Monday.