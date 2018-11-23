Italy government wants to protect Piaggio Aerospace jobs: PM office

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte holds a news conference in Rome, Italy, October 22, 2018. REUTERS/Max Rossi

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Friday that the government’s priority is to protect jobs at Italian aircraft maker Piaggio Aerospace, and will discuss the matter in the coming hours.

Piaggio Aerospace has asked the government to be put under special administration after a 2017 turnaround plan failed to produce the expected results.

The company, a unit of Abu Dhabi’s sovereign fund Mubadala, produces unmanned drones used by the Italian airforce.

In 2017 it agreed to sell its executive P180 turbojet business to PAC Investments, a Chinese state-backed consortium, an operation which raised concerns over the transfer of sensitive technology and potential loss of jobs.