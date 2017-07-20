FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 20, 2017 / 1:48 PM / in a month

Asset manager Pictet appoints three non-executive directors

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Pictet Asset Management Holding SA said it appointed three senior executives to its board, effective July 1.

Massimo Tosato, Rolf Banz and Richard Heelis joined the firm's board as non-executive directors, the Swiss investment manager said.

Tosato currently serves as chief executive of Italy-based asset manager Quaestio Capital.

Banz held senior positions at Pictet Asset Management for 15 years, most recently as a director of several of the company's operating units. Heelis retired from his position as head of equities in March after 17 years at the company.

Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru

