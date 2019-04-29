Environment
Norway fund to support measure to curb water pollution at Pilgrim's Pride

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway’s sovereign wealth fund, the world’s largest, will vote in favor of a shareholder proposal on reducing water pollution at poultry-maker Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation, the $1.1 trillion fund’s manager said on Monday.

“We will support the shareholder resolution asking for a report reviewing how Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation is responding to increasing regulatory, public and competitive pressure to significantly reduce water pollution from the company’s owned facilities; facilities under contract; and suppliers,” it added.

The annual general meeting is due on May 1.

